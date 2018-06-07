Judge Postpones Ex-Guard's Trial in Prison Smuggling Case - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Judge Postpones Ex-Guard's Trial in Prison Smuggling Case

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A federal judge has postponed the trial of a former Delaware prison guard charged with accepting bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates.

Lorraine Mosley's trial was scheduled for later this month, but the judge on Wednesday postponed the trial until September after conferring with attorneys.

Mosley is accused of taking a $100 bribe to smuggle a cellphone to an inmate at the state women's prison. She is charged with conspiracy and "extortion under color of official right."

Mosley's public defenders have argued that the allegations against her do not qualify as an "official act" because the alleged receipt of a cellphone in exchange for money is not a formal exercise of governmental power under federal law.

Two former men's prison guards were recently sentenced to federal prison on similar charges.

