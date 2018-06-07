Judge Postpones Ex-Guard's Trial in Prison Smuggling Case

The Delaware Division of Public Health says it ordered the closure of the Waffle House in Smyrna on Tuesday after an inspection revealed a rodent infestation and "gross unsanitary conditions."More
The Delaware Division of Public Health says it ordered the closure of the Waffle House in Smyrna on Tuesday after an inspection revealed a rodent infestation and "gross unsanitary conditions."More
Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.More
Police arrested seven people after discovering crack cocaine, powder cocaine and heroin inside of a home in Laurel.More
A Democratic proposal to ban the sale of semi-automatic guns that resemble military weapons has failed to clear a Senate committee in Delaware.More
A Democratic proposal to ban the sale of semi-automatic guns that resemble military weapons has failed to clear a Senate committee in Delaware.More