Maryland Candidate for Governor Not Appealing Ballot Ruling
Posted:
Jun 07, 2018 10:50 AM
Updated:
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A lawyer for a Maryland candidate for governor says her client isn't planning to appeal to the state's highest court to change the ballot to reflect she is running for governor.
Mariana Cordier, an attorney for Valerie Ervin, said Thursday her client may consider a new legal challenge after the June 26 primary.
The Democrat decided last month to run for governor after her running mate, Kevin Kamenetz, died suddenly.
State elections officials said the ballot couldn't be changed, because there wasn't time to reprint ballots or put stickers on them with time for proper testing. Instead, they are putting notices in voting booths about Kamenetz's death. A judge sided with elections officials Monday.
A vote for Kamenetz and Ervin will count for Ervin and Marisol Johnson, her running mate.
