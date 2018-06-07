Maryland Candidate for Governor Not Appealing Ballot Ruling - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Candidate for Governor Not Appealing Ballot Ruling

Posted: Jun 07, 2018 10:50 AM Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A lawyer for a Maryland candidate for governor says her client isn't planning to appeal to the state's highest court to change the ballot to reflect she is running for governor.           

Mariana Cordier, an attorney for Valerie Ervin, said Thursday her client may consider a new legal challenge after the June 26 primary.           

The Democrat decided last month to run for governor after her running mate, Kevin Kamenetz, died suddenly.           

State elections officials said the ballot couldn't be changed, because there wasn't time to reprint ballots or put stickers on them with time for proper testing. Instead, they are putting notices in voting booths about Kamenetz's death. A judge sided with elections officials Monday.           

A vote for Kamenetz and Ervin will count for Ervin and Marisol Johnson, her running mate.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Update: Maryland State Police ID Salisbury Homicide Victim

    Salisbury Police Investigating Wednesday Night Shooting

    Jun 06, 2018 10:48 PM2018-06-07 02:48:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-07 13:52:38 GMT
    Crime scene investigators are shown Thursday morning on the scene of a homicide that occurred the evening before in the area of Johnson and Priscilla streets in Salisbury. (Photo: Kye Parsons/WBOC)Crime scene investigators are shown Thursday morning on the scene of a homicide that occurred the evening before in the area of Johnson and Priscilla streets in Salisbury. (Photo: Kye Parsons/WBOC)
    Crime scene investigators are shown Thursday morning on the scene of a homicide that occurred the evening before on the 600 block of Priscilla Street in Salisbury. (Photo: Kye Parsons/WBOC)Crime scene investigators are shown Thursday morning on the scene of a homicide that occurred the evening before on the 600 block of Priscilla Street in Salisbury. (Photo: Kye Parsons/WBOC)
    Salisbury police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday night.More
    Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Salisbury.More

  • Delaware Senate Approves Equal Rights Amendment

    Delaware Senate Approves Equal Rights Amendment

    Jun 07, 2018 9:05 AM2018-06-07 13:05:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-07 13:52:11 GMT
    Legislative Hall in Dover.Legislative Hall in Dover.
    Legislative Hall in Dover.Legislative Hall in Dover.
    The state Senate has approved a proposed amendment to Delaware's constitution guaranteeing equal rights based on sex.More
    The state Senate has approved a proposed amendment to Delaware's constitution guaranteeing equal rights based on sex. More

  • 19th Century Time Capsule Discovered in Berlin Church

    19th Century Time Capsule Discovered in Berlin Church

    Jun 06, 2018 4:28 PM2018-06-06 20:28:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:51:51 GMT
    BERLIN, Md.- A shocking discovery at Taylorville United Methodist Church is connecting the congregation to the past. During recent construction on the main church building, workers found something unexpected. "As they started taking the old foundation parMore
    A shocking discovery at Taylorville United Methodist Church in Berlin, Maryland, is connecting the congregation to the past. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices