Gay Maryland Candidate Kisses Spouse in Ad Aimed at Trump
Posted:
Jun 07, 2018 1:46 PM
Updated:
(Photo credit: YouTube/Richard Madaleno)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- An openly gay Maryland candidate for governor is airing what gay rights activists say is the nation's first-ever political ad showing a same-sex couple kissing and it includes a jab at President Donald Trump.
State Sen. Richard Madaleno aired the ad Thursday in the Washington area on the Fox News show "Fox & Friends." It was also posted on his campaign website .
The ad includes the Maryland Democrat talking about how he has stood up to Trump's agenda by defending Planned Parenthood and supporting an assault weapons ban.
Madaleno caps the 30-second ad by asking viewers about his number one way of angering Trump and Republicans, before kissing his husband, Mark Hodge, on the lips while sitting on their front lawn.
He then says: "Take that, Trump!"
Madaleno is running in a crowded primary to challenge Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
