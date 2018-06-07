Laurel Police Corporal Rocks Out as Elvis for Final Crossing Guard Shift

The Delaware Division of Public Health says it ordered the closure of the Waffle House in Smyrna on Tuesday after an inspection revealed a rodent infestation and "gross unsanitary conditions."More
Maryland State Police have identified a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Salisbury as Shawn Goslee Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Maryland.
Police said that shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 600 block of Priscilla Street for a report of an apparent homicide.More
A Democratic proposal to ban the sale of semi-automatic guns that resemble military weapons has failed to clear a Senate committee in Delaware.More
