Laurel Police Corporal Rocks Out as Elvis for Final Crossing Guard Shift

LAUREL, Del. - After 45 years of service between the Laurel and Delmar police departments, Cpl. John Ryall put on a sendoff fit for "The King" himself on Thursday morning as he prepares for retirement in September.

Ryall dressed up as Elvis Presley for his final shift as a crossing guard by Laurel Middle School.

"I've always loved Elvis since I was 5-years-old," he said. "Today, you know is the day I think I'm going to come out in my Elvis suit and do something special."

A special day for a special officer.

"You can't replace a John Ryall because he's born -- he was just born to be a police officer. He tells stories about when he was little making makeshift jails," said Laurel Police Chief Dan Wright.

The community agreed.

"You know when you need someone to talk to, he's always there to lend an ear," said Kelly Pettyjohn.

"Everybody supports him because he's a great officer, what else can I say?" said Floyd Cahall.

Ryall will remain with the Laurel Police Department as a part-time officer when he retires full-time in September.