Erin Tyszko joined WBOC in as a reporter. She graduated from Towson University in where she earned her bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. Prior to graduating, Erin had an internship with both WBAL and WJZ located in Baltimore, Maryland. Throughout her time in high school, she also had an internship with BCPS-TV, The Education Channel where she was responsible for on-air news briefs.

Erin grew up in Kingsville, a rural small town where she's proudly called home for the past 23 years. Located on the outskirts of Baltimore, surrounded by nature and not too far from the water - moving to the Delmarva was like a dream come true.