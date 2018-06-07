Delaware Lawmakers Approve School Security Measures - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Lawmakers Approve School Security Measures

Posted: Jun 07, 2018 3:30 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The state Senate has given final approval to a bill aimed at protecting Delaware school students and teachers from shootings.           

The legislation approved unanimously Thursday requires all new school construction and major renovation projects to include measures to prevent a gunman from wreaking havoc.           

The standards include a secured vestibule to be used as the primary entrance to screen visitors, and ballistic-resistant glass or other ballistic-resistant materials in all areas used to screen visitors. Also required are a panic button or intruder alert system, and classroom doors that can be locked on the outside.           

The bill also requires that all new school construction plans be reviewed by the Office of Management and Budget's Facilities Management Section. That's to ensure compliance with the requirements and design principles aimed at preventing crime.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Scientists in Dorchester County Fight Bugs with Bugs

    Scientists in Dorchester County Fight Bugs with Bugs

    Jun 07, 2018 8:58 PM2018-06-08 00:58:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:58:08 GMT
    Courtesy: David Showalter & Michael FalkCourtesy: David Showalter & Michael Falk
    Courtesy: David Showalter & Michael FalkCourtesy: David Showalter & Michael Falk
    Scientists say it's beautiful but deceiving.More
    Scientists say it's beautiful but deceiving.More

  • Worcester County Budget Impacts Non-Profits

    Worcester County Budget Impacts Non-Profits

    Jun 07, 2018 8:52 PM2018-06-08 00:52:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:52:56 GMT
    Worcester County non profits are saying a new budget does not completely cut it for them. It's because of cuts coming to their budgets.More
    Worcester County non profits are saying a new budget does not completely cut it for them. It's because of cuts coming to their budgets. More

  • Law Enforcement Torch Run in Delaware Stops in Dover

    Law Enforcement Torch Run in Delaware Stops in Dover

    Jun 07, 2018 7:27 PM2018-06-07 23:27:00 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:28:36 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- The Law Enforcement Torch Run benefitting Special Olympics Delaware is proceeding toward opening ceremonies in Newark this weekend. The torch made an appearance at Legislative Hall in Dover with law enforcement members and volunteers bringMore
    DOVER, Del. --- The Law Enforcement Torch Run benefitting Special Olympics Delaware is proceeding toward opening ceremonies in Newark this weekend. The torch made an appearance at Legislative Hall in Dover with law enforcement members and volunteers bringMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices