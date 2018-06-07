Police Search for Wanted Ellendale Man

ELLENDALE, Del.- Police in Sussex County are looking for a wanted Ellendale man.

Evelio J. "Victor" Alvarez, 24, is currently wanted by the Milford Police Department for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravating factor and resisting arrest. He's also wanted on a capias in the Superior Court of Sussex County for a violation of probation.

Additionally, Alvarez is wanted on a capias out of Sussex County Court of Common Fleas for criminal impersonation and driving while revoked and on two warrants from the Sussex County Family Court.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ellendale Police Department at 302-422-3584. Tips can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. All information received will remain anonymous.