2 Arrested on Drug Charges in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover police arrested two men on drug charges after a search by Delaware Probation and Parole.

Officers searched an apartment in the F building at Pine Grove Apartments Wednesday afternoon when they allegedly found 22.8 grams of crack cocaine, 107 bags of heroin and 9 grams of marijuana, police said.

Darren Swiggett, 29, and Michael Collier, 29, were taken into custody without incident. Both were committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $82,002 secured bond.