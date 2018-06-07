Rehoboth Beach Names New Director of Public Works

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Kevin Williams has been named Rehoboth Beach's new Director of Public Works.

The city said the position entails overseeing water, wastewater, building and grounds, and streets department in the public works department. Williams will also take part in overseeing capital improvement projects.

According to Rehoboth Beach officials, Williams attended United States Military Academy at West Point and retired as a Colonel after 26 years of service. He later joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and also worked in Washington D.C. as an engineering consultant.

City Manager Sharon Lynn said in a statement: “Filling this position has been one of my top priorities since 2014. Kevin has hit the ground running and is already surpassing my expectations. We are fortunate to have someone of Kevin’s professional skills, knowledge, abilities, and experience join the Public Works Department leadership team.”