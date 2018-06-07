Delaware Marijuana Legalization Advocates Try to Sway Lawmakers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Marijuana Legalization Advocates Try to Sway Lawmakers Late in Session

Posted: Jun 07, 2018 7:01 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- Supporters of marijuana legalization packed Legislative Hall on Thursday in an attempt to try and sway lawmakers to pass legislation to make recreational cannabis legal in the Delaware.

Among those supporters was Christina Lex of Bridgeville who said cannabis is a better option for people suffering from pain or other conditions than opioids prescribed by many doctors.

"I've worked for big pharma and I'm telling you they don't know everything and I fully support legalization and that's that," she said.

Former Philadelphia Flyers Player Riley Cote, a Delaware property owner, also stumped for legalization on Thursday.

"Instead of drinking a destructive substance or swallowing a destructive substance in a pill or medicine, why not unwind with an herb, an ancient herb," he said.

However, some lawmakers, like Rep. Jeff Spiegelman (R-Clayton) remain opposed to the legislation in its current form. He said he worries the bill gives the state too much leniency in how it can use marijuana proceeds, particularly for educational purposes.

"We've had some secretaries of education who I wouldn't elect as dog catcher, nevermind, hand them massive amounts of marijuana revenue to disperse as they please," he said.

