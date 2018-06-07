Law Enforcement Torch Run in Delaware Stops in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Law Enforcement Torch Run in Delaware Stops in Dover

Posted: Jun 07, 2018 7:27 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- The Law Enforcement Torch Run benefitting Special Olympics Delaware proceeded on Thursday toward opening ceremonies in Newark this weekend.

The torch made an appearance at Legislative Hall in Dover with law enforcement members and volunteers bringing the torch inside the House chamber to be recognized.

Earlier in the day, participants in the Torch Run made their way from Sussex County to Central Delaware. They are making their way to New Castle County for the Special Olympics Delaware opening ceremony on Friday.

