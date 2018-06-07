Worcester County Budget Impacts Non-Profits

Worcester County non profits are saying a new budget does not completely cut it for them. It's because of cuts coming to their budgets.

The Art League of Ocean City, Mar-Va Theater and the Delmarva Discovery Center are some of the non profits impacted by the budget cuts.

Commissioner Joe Recommit says the timing of the budget cuts is not fair.



"You can't change the rule of the games midway through, a lot of these non profits have had their budgets already set, they are counting on this money from the county. They have gotten the money from the county, year after year after year, and we're cutting it off right now," Commissioner Mitrecic.

Instead of giving more money to non profits, commissioners voted to increase funding for local fire departments.

Commissioner Ted Elder describes the budget cuts as fair.