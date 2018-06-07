Scientists in Dorchester County Fight Bugs with Bugs

Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Salisbury.
The victim was identified as Shawn Goslee Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Maryland.
Police said that shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 600 block of Priscilla Street for a report of an apparent homicide.More
After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.
Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.More
Supporters of marijuana legalization packed Legislative Hall in an attempt to try and sway lawmakers to pass legislation to make recreational cannabis legal in the Delaware. Among the supporters was Christina Lex of Bridgeville who said cannabis is a better option for people suffering from pain or other conditions than opioids prescribed by many doctors.
Former Philadelphia Flyers Player Riley Cote, a Delaware property owner, also stumped for legalization on Thursday.More
