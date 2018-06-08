Police: Two Dover Men Arrested After Stealing From Dozens of Bus - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Two Dover Men Arrested After Robbing Dozens of Businesses In Sussex, Kent County

Posted: Jun 08, 2018 12:01 AM Updated:
(R): James D. Green-Surman, (L): Tony A. Cobb (R): James D. Green-Surman, (L): Tony A. Cobb

KENT, SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Delaware State Police said two Dover men were arrested in connection to dozens of burglaries that spanned Kent County and Sussex County. 

According to DSP, the investigation started in April after a rash of break-ins. Police said the suspects typically broke the glass door with a brick or a rock and took the cash registers from businesses.

DSP said James D. Green-Surman, 28 of Dover, was identified as the main suspect of these break-ins from the car he was driving. On May 23, detectives saw Green-Surman throw a brick at the glass door to Pete’s Steak House on Miller Road in Rehoboth Beach. 

He was then arrested in connection to crimes committed at 36 businesses, police said. He was charged with 133 various counts of theft and burglary, among others. Green-Surman was arraigned and issued a $130,050 secured bond.  He was released after posting bail.

Investigators said they then learned Tony A. Cobb, 33 of Dover, was a co-conspirator in these crimes. On Tuesday, several law enforcement units arrested him on violation of probation and burglary warrants.

Cobb was charged in connection to crimes committed at 13 businesses and charged with 62 various counts of burglary and theft, among others. He was arraigned and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Institute on a $132,250 secured bond for the burglary warrants, as well as an additional cash bond of $9,675. 

Multiple police agencies in Delaware assisted in the investigation. 

 

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Update: Maryland State Police ID Salisbury Homicide Victim, Part 2

    Update: Maryland State Police ID Salisbury Homicide Victim, Part 2

    Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Salisbury.

    The victim was identified as Shawn Goslee Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Maryland.

    Police said that shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 600 block of Priscilla Street for a report of an apparent homicide.

    More

    Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Salisbury.

    The victim was identified as Shawn Goslee Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Maryland.

    Police said that shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 600 block of Priscilla Street for a report of an apparent homicide.

    More

  • Rescued Seal Released in Ocean City

    Rescued Seal Released in Ocean City

    After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.

    Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.

    More

    After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.

    Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.

    More

  • Delaware Marijuana Legalization Advocates Try to Sway Lawmakers Late in Session

    Delaware Marijuana Legalization Advocates Try to Sway Lawmakers Late in Session

    Supporters of marijuana legalization packed Legislative Hall in an attempt to try and sway lawmakers to pass legislation to make recreational cannabis legal in the Delaware. Among the supporters was Christina Lex of Bridgeville who said cannabis is a better option for people suffering from pain or other conditions than opioids prescribed by many doctors.

    Former Philadelphia Flyers Player Riley Cote, a Delaware property owner, also stumped for legalization on Thursday.

    More

    Supporters of marijuana legalization packed Legislative Hall in an attempt to try and sway lawmakers to pass legislation to make recreational cannabis legal in the Delaware. Among the supporters was Christina Lex of Bridgeville who said cannabis is a better option for people suffering from pain or other conditions than opioids prescribed by many doctors.

    Former Philadelphia Flyers Player Riley Cote, a Delaware property owner, also stumped for legalization on Thursday.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices