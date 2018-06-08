Police: Two Dover Men Arrested After Robbing Dozens of Businesses In Sussex, Kent County

KENT, SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- Delaware State Police said two Dover men were arrested in connection to dozens of burglaries that spanned Kent County and Sussex County.

According to DSP, the investigation started in April after a rash of break-ins. Police said the suspects typically broke the glass door with a brick or a rock and took the cash registers from businesses.

DSP said James D. Green-Surman, 28 of Dover, was identified as the main suspect of these break-ins from the car he was driving. On May 23, detectives saw Green-Surman throw a brick at the glass door to Pete’s Steak House on Miller Road in Rehoboth Beach.

He was then arrested in connection to crimes committed at 36 businesses, police said. He was charged with 133 various counts of theft and burglary, among others. Green-Surman was arraigned and issued a $130,050 secured bond. He was released after posting bail.

Investigators said they then learned Tony A. Cobb, 33 of Dover, was a co-conspirator in these crimes. On Tuesday, several law enforcement units arrested him on violation of probation and burglary warrants.

Cobb was charged in connection to crimes committed at 13 businesses and charged with 62 various counts of burglary and theft, among others. He was arraigned and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Institute on a $132,250 secured bond for the burglary warrants, as well as an additional cash bond of $9,675.

Multiple police agencies in Delaware assisted in the investigation.