Missing: Dinosaur Stolen From Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A dinosaur was stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City on Thursday morning.

Security camera footage shows five people damaging and knocking over items at the mini golf course around 3 a.m. Owner Nick Geracimos says he noticed the destruction when he went into work around 8 a.m.

"I noticed one of the dinosaurs was down right over here, in the middle was laying down on the ground. So I went and picked it up and then I noticed another one, and another one. Then I realized all of them were down except for the big ones," Geracimos said.

After checking the surveillance videos, he realized two people lifted a smaller dinosaur over the fence and left the golf course. 

"I was wondering if I'd ever see that thing again haha I was like, well it is June and there's a bunch of kids in town, but still never thought that would actually happen. Stealing a dinosaur seems kind of crazy," Geracimos said. 

Geracimos filed a report with the Ocean City Police Department and is hoping for the best case scenario, with the dinosaur being returned.

Visitor John Roth says he thinks the act was immature. 

"I just think it's not right, you know people work hard here to pay for stuff and people come here and just destroy it. There's no sense in it," Roth said. 

Geracimos says he believes the dinosaur was worth over $700.  He says he's hopeful that it will be returned safely. 

If anyone has any information on the dinosaur, please call Nick's Mini Golf or the Ocean City Police Department. 

