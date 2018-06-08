Washington Capitals Fans React to First Stanley Cup Win

SALISBURY, Md.- After leading the series 3-1, on Thursday night the Washington Captials clenched their first ever Stanley Cup.

The fifth game of the final series against the Las Vegas Knights ended in a 4-3 victory.

Capitals fans watched on the edge of their seats at Hoppers Taphouse in Salisbury, anticipating the historic moment. The final game was nothing short of exciting with only a single goal leads by both teams.

"I'm going to be honest it's better than when I got married," Capitals Fan Sarah Selimo said. "Mostly because my husband is a Rangers fan, but this feeling of knowing that we finally have a cup in D.C. and Alex Ovechkin has earned it, it's amazing."

Many fans singing the praises of Alex Ovechkin's career as he wins his first career cup.

"If anybody deserves it in the league, it's Ovechkin. With 13 years in the league and 600 plus goals, the guy's a legend. He means more to hockey than I think anybody does these days," Colin Barnes said.

As the celebrations continued after the game, some fans even discussed making the trip to Washington to welcome the team home in their victory parade.

