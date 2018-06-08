Part of Rt. 13 in Dover Closed While Crews Fix Pole

Heavy traffic is expected by AAA for the fourth of July weekend.

DOVER, Del. - Work to repair a utility pole that was hit early Friday morning snarled traffic along Route 13 in Dover.

According to Dover police, all three northbound lanes of Route 13/North DuPont Highway at Leipsic Road (near Pizza Hut and The Home Depot) were completely closed as of 7 a.m. Friday.

The road was expected to be closed until at least 9 or 10 a.m., said the Delaware Department of Transportation.

All northbound traffic is being detoured to Leipsic Road. If possible, use alternate routes for travel to avoid the area.