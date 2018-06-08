CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

A dinosaur was stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City on Thursday morning.More
After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.
Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.More
Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Salisbury.
The victim was identified as Shawn Goslee Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Maryland.
Police said that shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 600 block of Priscilla Street for a report of an apparent homicide.More
