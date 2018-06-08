Salisbury Zoo Opens "Discover Australia" Exhibit - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Zoo Opens "Discover Australia" Exhibit

Posted: Jun 08, 2018 8:33 AM
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the Salisbury Zoo's new "Discover Australia" exhibit. (Photo: WBOC) A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the Salisbury Zoo's new "Discover Australia" exhibit. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.– The Salisbury Zoo and the Delmarva Zoological Society on Thursday dedicated the zoo’s newest attraction- Discover Australia

Located near the East entrance,Discover Australia is a three-part habitat bringing a glimpse of Australia to Delmarva.  Two new, spacious aviaries surround an expanded space for the Zoo’s mob of red-necked wallabies.  Currently Discover Australia presents a diverse range of Australian birds including kookaburras, straw-necked ibis, and the colorful eastern rosella.  And it also allows guests to see the first ever wallaby joey to be born at the Salisbury Zoo.

Discover Australia is made possible by the support of the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation and the Richard A. Henson Foundation.  Discover Australia is a major component of the Delmarva Zoological Society’s “Renew the Zoo” capital campaign that also included the William E. Morgan Conservation Center and the Zoo’s Animal Health Facility. 

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to officially present the new exhibits to the Salisbury Community. 

Officials said these new exhibits represent not only a commitment by the zoo to present engaging natural world encounters to its guests but also a commitment to supporting conservation breeding programs. 

Over the next few months the zoo will continue phased introductions of additional species.  Officials said that by the time all of the planned species are assembled the Salisbury Zoo will participate in seven new Species Survival Plans, the conservation breeding programs of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

 

