Lawsuit: Residency Makes Md. Gubernatorial Candidate Ineligible
Posted:
Jun 08, 2018 9:39 AM
Updated:
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A candidate in Maryland's Democratic gubernatorial primary race has had her eligibility questioned over residency requirements.
The Washington Post reports Douglas Horn filed a lawsuit this week that says Krish Vignarajah doesn't meet Maryland's five-year residency requirement. Vignarajah registered to vote in Maryland in 2006, but voted there for the first time in the 2016 general election.
She has said she still considered Maryland her home while working for a law firm and the Obama administration in Washington, where she voted from 2010 through 2014.
Horn's lawyer, Clarissa Jimenez, says the lateness of the challenge could hinder his case.
Referring to Valerie Ervin's failed quest to get primary ballots reprinted with her name, Vignarajah spokeswoman Aryn Frazier says "it's no surprise" that the two candidates who have had their ballot access questioned are women of color.
Thursday, June 7 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:46:18 GMT
(Photo credit: YouTube/Richard Madaleno)
(Photo credit: YouTube/Richard Madaleno)
An openly gay Maryland candidate for governor is airing what gay rights activists say is the nation's first-ever political ad showing a same-sex couple kissing and it includes a jab at President Donald Trump.More
An openly gay Maryland candidate for governor is airing what gay rights activists say is the nation's first-ever political ad showing a same-sex couple kissing and it includes a jab at President Donald Trump. More
Friday, June 8 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:40:50 GMT
(Photo: WBOC)
(Photo: WBOC)
The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges.More
The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges. More
After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.
Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.
After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.
Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.
Friday, June 8 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:40:50 GMT
(Photo: WBOC)
(Photo: WBOC)
The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges.More
The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges. More
The emerald ash borer is originally from northeast Asia, and was first discovered in Michigan back in 2002. Since then, it's been spreading rapidly across the U.S., including Maryland, killing off millions of ash trees. More
Thursday, June 7 2018 2:56 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:56:46 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March. Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.- After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March. Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonMore
Thursday, June 7 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:46:18 GMT
(Photo credit: YouTube/Richard Madaleno)
(Photo credit: YouTube/Richard Madaleno)
An openly gay Maryland candidate for governor is airing what gay rights activists say is the nation's first-ever political ad showing a same-sex couple kissing and it includes a jab at President Donald Trump.More
An openly gay Maryland candidate for governor is airing what gay rights activists say is the nation's first-ever political ad showing a same-sex couple kissing and it includes a jab at President Donald Trump. More