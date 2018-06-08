Del. Lawmakers Eye Constitutional Amendment on Parental Rights - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. Lawmakers Eye Constitutional Amendment on Parental Rights

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Republican lawmakers are proposing a constitutional amendment protecting parental rights in Delaware.           

The measure introduced Thursday states that the right of a parent to the care, custody and control of their child is fundamental and resides first in the parent.           

It also says no government body shall infringe on that parental right without demonstrating that the interest of the government as applied to the parent or child is a compelling interest addressed by the least restrictive means.           

The proposal comes days after state education officials backed off a controversial proposal to allow school children of any age to decide their race and gender self-identity without parental knowledge or consent. Children also could have chosen a preferred name based on those and other "protected characteristics" including ethnicity, color and sexual orientation.

