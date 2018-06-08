Del. House Approves Second 'Red-flag' Gun Measure

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The state House has approved a "red flag" bill allowing authorities in Delaware to seize guns from a person a family member believes is a danger to himself or others.
The measure was approved Thursday and now goes to the Senate. It is similar to one passed earlier this year that allows authorities to seize guns from a person deemed by a mental health provider to be dangerous.
The bill permits a family member or police officer to obtain a lethal violence protective order removing a person's access to guns following a Superior Court hearing.
Police could also seek an emergency order from a justice of the peace allowing immediate seizure of guns without notice if authorities demonstrate by a preponderance of the evidence that the person is dangerous.
The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges.
After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.
Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.
