Hebron Horse Farm Owner Indicted for Animal Cruelty

HEBRON, Md.- The owner of a farm in Hebron, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges.
The Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County announced Friday that on May 21, the Grand Jury for Wicomico County indicted Barbara Pilchard, 74, with 16 felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 48 misdemeanor counts of animal abuse and neglect.
Pilchard had her first appearance in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County on Friday morning.
The charges arise from an investigation conducted by both the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Wicomico County Animal Control into allegations of animal abuse and neglect received on March 16. Ultimately, 98 live horses were discovered on the Pilchard’s Cherry Walk Road farm in unlivable conditions.
Based on the allegations, evidence was collected and the surviving horses were seized. The horses have now been surrendered, and are in care and custody of rescue organizations.
The Wicomico County Humane Society Executive Director Aaron Balsamo released the following statement, “Since removal of the horses, their overall condition has improved. They are at various rescue locations where they are receiving all appropriate and necessary veterinary care. The Wicomico County Humane Society continues to monitor their progress and appreciates all the community’s support and concern.”
Friday, June 8 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:40:50 GMT
After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.
Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.
Friday, June 8 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:40:50 GMT
The emerald ash borer is originally from northeast Asia, and was first discovered in Michigan back in 2002. Since then, it's been spreading rapidly across the U.S., including Maryland, killing off millions of ash trees.
Thursday, June 7 2018 2:56 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:56:46 GMT
Thursday, June 7 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-07 17:46:18 GMT
