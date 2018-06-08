Hebron Horse Farm Owner Indicted for Animal Cruelty - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hebron Horse Farm Owner Indicted for Animal Cruelty

Posted: Jun 08, 2018 10:14 AM Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

HEBRON, Md.- The owner of a farm in Hebron, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges. 

The Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County announced Friday that on May 21, the Grand Jury for Wicomico County indicted Barbara Pilchard, 74, with 16 felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 48 misdemeanor counts
of animal abuse and neglect.

Pilchard had her first appearance in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County on Friday morning. 

The charges arise from an investigation conducted by both the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Wicomico County Animal Control into allegations of animal abuse and neglect received on March 16. Ultimately, 98 live horses were discovered on the Pilchard’s Cherry Walk Road farm in unlivable conditions.

Based on the allegations, evidence was collected and the surviving horses were seized. The horses have now been
surrendered, and are in care and custody of rescue organizations. 

The Wicomico County Humane Society Executive Director Aaron Balsamo released the following statement, “Since removal of the horses, their overall condition has improved. They are at various rescue locations where they are receiving all appropriate and necessary veterinary care. The Wicomico County Humane Society continues to monitor their progress and appreciates all the community’s support and concern.” 

 

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Hebron Horse Farm Owner Indicted for Animal Cruelty

    Hebron Horse Farm Owner Indicted for Animal Cruelty

    Jun 08, 2018 10:14 AM2018-06-08 14:14:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:40:50 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges.More
    The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges. More

  • Updated: Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City Recovers Stolen Dinosaur

    Missing: Dinosaur Stolen From Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City

    Jun 08, 2018 12:03 AM2018-06-08 04:03:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:04:42 GMT
    Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.
    Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.
    A dinosaur stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City, Maryland, early Thursday morning has been reunited with its owner.More
    A dinosaur stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City, Maryland, early Thursday morning has been reunited with its owner.
    More

  • Former Gov. O'Malley Endorses Baker in Maryland Governor's Race

    Former Gov. O'Malley Endorses Baker in Maryland Governor's Race

    Jun 08, 2018 9:51 AM2018-06-08 13:51:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:54:14 GMT
    Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley (D), front left, endorses Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, right, for governor. (Brian Witte/AP)Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley (D), front left, endorses Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, right, for governor. (Brian Witte/AP)
    Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley (D), front left, endorses Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, right, for governor. (Brian Witte/AP)Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley (D), front left, endorses Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, right, for governor. (Brian Witte/AP)
    A county executive running against eight other candidates in Maryland's Democratic gubernatorial primary received the endorsement of former Gov. Martin O'Malley on Thursday.More
    A county executive running against eight other candidates in Maryland's Democratic gubernatorial primary received the endorsement of former Gov. Martin O'Malley on Thursday.           More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City Recovers Stolen Dinosaur

    Missing: Dinosaur Stolen From Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City

    Jun 08, 2018 12:03 AM2018-06-08 04:03:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:04:42 GMT
    Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.
    Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.
    A dinosaur stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City, Maryland, early Thursday morning has been reunited with its owner.More
    A dinosaur stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City, Maryland, early Thursday morning has been reunited with its owner.
    More

  • CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    Jun 08, 2018 7:32 AM2018-06-08 11:32:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:03:33 GMT
    Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.More
    Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.More

  • Two Dover Men Arrested in Burglary Spree

    Two Dover Men Arrested in Burglary Spree

    Jun 08, 2018 12:01 AM2018-06-08 04:01:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-06-08 11:53:45 GMT
    (R): James D. Green-Surman, (L): Tony A. Cobb (R): James D. Green-Surman, (L): Tony A. Cobb
    (R): James D. Green-Surman, (L): Tony A. Cobb(R): James D. Green-Surman, (L): Tony A. Cobb
    Delaware State Police said two Dover men were arrested in connection to multiple burglaries that spanned Kent and Sussex counties.More
    Delaware State Police said two Dover men were arrested in connection to multiple burglaries that spanned Kent and Sussex counties. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Missing: Dinosaur Stolen From Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City

    Missing: Dinosaur Stolen From Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City

    A dinosaur was stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City on Thursday morning.

    More

    A dinosaur was stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City on Thursday morning.

    More

  • Rescued Seal Released in Ocean City

    Rescued Seal Released in Ocean City

    After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.

    Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.

    More

    After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.

    Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.

    More

  • Update: Maryland State Police ID Salisbury Homicide Victim, Part 2

    Update: Maryland State Police ID Salisbury Homicide Victim, Part 2

    Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Salisbury.

    The victim was identified as Shawn Goslee Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Maryland.

    Police said that shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 600 block of Priscilla Street for a report of an apparent homicide.

    More

    Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Salisbury.

    The victim was identified as Shawn Goslee Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Maryland.

    Police said that shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 600 block of Priscilla Street for a report of an apparent homicide.

    More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Hebron Horse Farm Owner Indicted for Animal Cruelty

    Hebron Horse Farm Owner Indicted for Animal Cruelty

    Jun 08, 2018 10:14 AM2018-06-08 14:14:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:40:50 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges.More
    The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges. More

  • Updated: Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City Recovers Stolen Dinosaur

    Missing: Dinosaur Stolen From Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City

    Jun 08, 2018 12:03 AM2018-06-08 04:03:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:04:42 GMT
    Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.
    Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.
    A dinosaur stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City, Maryland, early Thursday morning has been reunited with its owner.More
    A dinosaur stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City, Maryland, early Thursday morning has been reunited with its owner.
    More

  • Former Gov. O'Malley Endorses Baker in Maryland Governor's Race

    Former Gov. O'Malley Endorses Baker in Maryland Governor's Race

    Jun 08, 2018 9:51 AM2018-06-08 13:51:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:54:14 GMT
    Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley (D), front left, endorses Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, right, for governor. (Brian Witte/AP)Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley (D), front left, endorses Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, right, for governor. (Brian Witte/AP)
    Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley (D), front left, endorses Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, right, for governor. (Brian Witte/AP)Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley (D), front left, endorses Prince George's County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, right, for governor. (Brian Witte/AP)
    A county executive running against eight other candidates in Maryland's Democratic gubernatorial primary received the endorsement of former Gov. Martin O'Malley on Thursday.More
    A county executive running against eight other candidates in Maryland's Democratic gubernatorial primary received the endorsement of former Gov. Martin O'Malley on Thursday.           More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices