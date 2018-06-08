Hebron Horse Farm Owner Indicted for Animal Cruelty

HEBRON, Md.- The owner of a farm in Hebron, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges.

The Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County announced Friday that on May 21, the Grand Jury for Wicomico County indicted Barbara Pilchard, 74, with 16 felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 48 misdemeanor counts

of animal abuse and neglect.

Pilchard had her first appearance in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County on Friday morning.

The charges arise from an investigation conducted by both the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Wicomico County Animal Control into allegations of animal abuse and neglect received on March 16. Ultimately, 98 live horses were discovered on the Pilchard’s Cherry Walk Road farm in unlivable conditions.

Based on the allegations, evidence was collected and the surviving horses were seized. The horses have now been

surrendered, and are in care and custody of rescue organizations.

The Wicomico County Humane Society Executive Director Aaron Balsamo released the following statement, “Since removal of the horses, their overall condition has improved. They are at various rescue locations where they are receiving all appropriate and necessary veterinary care. The Wicomico County Humane Society continues to monitor their progress and appreciates all the community’s support and concern.”