Rescuers Pull Horse From Muddy Clayton Creek

CLAYTON, Del.- Authorities say a horse stuck in a muddy creek in Clayton was safely rescued Thursday.

The Clayton Fire Company No. 1 said on its Facebook page that on Thursday evening the station was alerted about an animal rescue in the 3100 block of Wheatley’s Pond Road.

Assistant Fire Chief John Lightcap, who lives in the area, responded to the scene to find a horse stranded in a muddy creek. He requested assistance from the Delaware Large Animal Rescue unit as well as the Kent County Special Operations Team.

Members of the Clayton Fire Company and the Kent County Special Operations Team worked for about 50 minutes to remove the horse.

The horse was checked by local vet after removal and wasn’t harmed, according to the fire company.