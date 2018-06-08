Family Escapes Centreville House Fire

Friday, June 8 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:48:17 GMT
(Photo: WBOC)
The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges.More
After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.
Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.
This image depicts the exterior of CDC's "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center" located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. (Centers for Disease Control via CNN)
SALISBURY, Md.- The recent celebrity deaths of chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade have sparked a conversation about the growing suicide rate nationwide.According to the centers for disease control, suicide rates have risen 30% since 199More
The emerald ash borer is originally from northeast Asia, and was first discovered in Michigan back in 2002. Since then, it's been spreading rapidly across the U.S., including Maryland, killing off millions of ash trees. More