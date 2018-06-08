Family Escapes Centreville House Fire

CENTREVILLE, Md.- A mother and her two children successfully escaped from their Centreville home, which caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a bathroom on the second floor of the home on Claiborne Fields Drive around 4 p.m.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, it was a result of an electrical failure involving a light and an exhaust fan.

No one was hurt, but the fire did cause an estimated $30,000 in damage.