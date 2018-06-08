Suicide Rates Rising Across Delmarva and Nation

This image depicts the exterior of CDC's "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center" located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. (Centers for Disease Control via CNN)

SALISBURY, Md.- The recent celebrity deaths of chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade have sparked a conversation about the growing suicide rate nationwide.



According to the centers for disease control, suicide rates have risen 30% since 1999. Suicides are on the rise in almost every state across the country. In 2016, nearly 45,000 people took their lives and more than half did not have a known mental health diagnosis.





"Depression can happen to anyone, it's non-discriminatory," Abby Marsh, the executive director at the Life Crisis Center said.

The center has a variety of resources and also helps the national suicide prevention hotline answer calls. Marsh said the number of calls has increased this week, mostly hearing from people worried about their friends.

"Certainly when you see publicized suicides, the likelihood of an increase in people who are not only going to call our hotline but potentially attempt suicide are higher," Marsh explained.

Locally on the Eastern Shore the highest numbers of suicide are in middle aged men, according to Life Crisis Center.



"We see a higher incidence in males age 45-64 and farmers have a higher incident," Marsh said.



Life Crisis also stressed the importance of reaching out to middle school students in an effort to teach younger kids suicide prevention.



"Most people who have been interviewed after an unsuccessful attempted suicide have indicated that they thought no one understood and no one really cared," Marsh said.

At PRMC, behavioral health manager Michele Warren, said there is an increase in suicidal thoughts in both adults and children.

"People are often hesitant to ask if someone is suicidal, for fear of planting a seed, but if someone is truly suicidal that's how you're going to get the person the help they need," Warren said.

Warren explained the signs to look out for if you think someone you care about could be suicidal, a change in behavior, a withdraw from their interests, sleeping more, eating less, or even talking about wanting to die.

If you or someone you know needs help and are local to the area, you can call the Life Crisis Helpline at 410-749-4357. And no matter where you are, you can call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.