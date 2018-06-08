Dover Man Sentenced in 2017 Stabbing - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Man Sentenced in 2017 Stabbing

Posted: Jun 08, 2018 4:53 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been sentenced to prison for a 2017 stabbing.

Jaquan Crump, 22, will spend the next 10 years behind bars. He was convicted by a superior court jury in February for assault first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

In July 2017, Crump and a woman became involved in a physical altercation in the 100 block of West Loockerman Street in Dover. During the fight, Crump stabbed the woman four time, puncturing both of her lungs. 

Following Crump's 10-year sentence, he must complete the CREST substance abuse program, eight months of work release and two years of probation in the CREST after car program. 

