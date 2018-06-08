Oyster Industry Leaders Compromise for Oyster Futures - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Oyster Industry Leaders Compromise for Oyster Futures

Posted: Jun 08, 2018 6:50 PM Updated:

TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. - Oysters in Maryland could be making a comeback - thanks to industry leaders putting aside differences and finding compromise. The Oyster Futures program is a new group made up of 18 industry stakeholders, including watermen, environmentalists, scientists, and business owners. The goal is to replenish oyster numbers in the Chesapeake Bay.

Out of over 100 options the group considered, Oyster Futures now has 29 recommendations for Maryland's Department of Natural Resources.

It was a process taking stakeholders like Jeff Harrison, president of the Talbot Waterman's Association and one of six watermen represented in the group, more than two years to complete.

"Some of the things we came up with I agree with and some I don't, but that's the way that process works," Harrison said.

Harrison says there were some wins for the watermen in the process, including recommendations to allow hand-tonging in oyster sanctuaries as well as limited entries for new watermen to keep competition fresh.

And for environmentalists, like Kelley Cox, who was also a part of the group, recommendations, like hand-tonging in sanctuaries, weren't terrible ideas at all.

"It was the best process I've ever been through," Cox said. "I think it would help the population if we were able to do that and hand-tonging is a great way to do that because it doesn't take everything off the bottom."

It's compromise hoping to help oyster restoration efforts and resulting in improved populations.

"It's good to be able to sit down with people and and let them know your point of view," Harrison said.

Some watermen outside the group, like Robert Newberry of the Delmarva Fisheries Association, say there were some recommendations he did not like, including things like enhanced state enforcement. Newberry says the money to funding the Oyster Futures should be used for other programs replenishing oysters, like the watermen's Shell & Seed Restoration Program.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City Recovers Stolen Dinosaur

    Missing: Dinosaur Stolen From Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City

    Jun 08, 2018 12:03 AM2018-06-08 04:03:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:04:42 GMT
    Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.
    Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.Nick's Mini Golf on Friday morning posted to its Facebook page these photos of the recovered dinosaur.
    A dinosaur stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City, Maryland, early Thursday morning has been reunited with its owner.More
    A dinosaur stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City, Maryland, early Thursday morning has been reunited with its owner.
    More

  • CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    CNN's Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

    Jun 08, 2018 7:32 AM2018-06-08 11:32:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 8:03 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:03:33 GMT
    Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.More
    Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.More

  • Hebron Horse Farm Owner Indicted for Animal Cruelty

    Hebron Horse Farm Owner Indicted for Animal Cruelty

    Jun 08, 2018 10:14 AM2018-06-08 14:14:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:48:17 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges.More
    The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges. More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Missing: Dinosaur Stolen From Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City

    Missing: Dinosaur Stolen From Nick's Mini Golf in Ocean City

    A dinosaur was stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City on Thursday morning.

    More

    A dinosaur was stolen from Nick's Mini Golf on 125th Street in Ocean City on Thursday morning.

    More

  • Update: Maryland State Police ID Salisbury Homicide Victim, Part 2

    Update: Maryland State Police ID Salisbury Homicide Victim, Part 2

    Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Salisbury.

    The victim was identified as Shawn Goslee Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Maryland.

    Police said that shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 600 block of Priscilla Street for a report of an apparent homicide.

    More

    Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Salisbury.

    The victim was identified as Shawn Goslee Johnson, 29, of Fruitland, Maryland.

    Police said that shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, investigators responded to a home on the 600 block of Priscilla Street for a report of an apparent homicide.

    More

  • Rescued Seal Released in Ocean City

    Rescued Seal Released in Ocean City

    After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.

    Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.

    More

    After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.

    Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices