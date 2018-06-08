New Legislation Could Allow Deer Hunting on Sundays

Friday, June 8 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:48:17 GMT
(Photo: WBOC)
(Photo: WBOC)
The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges.More
After months of rehabilitation, a young harbor seal was released back on the Ocean City beach where he was rescued in March.
Marmalade came to the National Aquarium malnourished and dehydrated. The juvenile seal also suffered from pneumonia and seal pox and had cuts on his body. Aquarium Animal Rescue Team employee Emily Smith says Marmalade made an impression as he recovered.
