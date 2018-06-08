Overturned Tractor-Trailer Closes Dover Roadway for Hours

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware State Police said an intersection on Route 13 was closed for nearly four and a half hours Friday afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned.

It happened in the area of Scarborough Road, east of N. Dupont Highway, or Route 13, just after 2:30 Friday afternoon.

DSP said a Pennsylvania man was trying to make a right onto Route 13 when the load in the truck shifted and the truck overturned. Steel beams from inside the truck spilled out into the road.

The incident closed all lanes of Scarborough Road for over four hours as the crash was investigated and cleared. DSP said the driver was not hurt. He was charged with failure to drive at an appropriate speed.