Delaware State Police Investigating Milford Marine Center Thefts

MILFORD, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they're looking for two people involved with a break-in at a Milford marine center.
It happened early Friday morning at Taylor Marine, located on Argos Corner Road. According to DSP, two people cut the chains to the fence and removed high-end electronics from many privately owned boats.
The investigation is ongoing. State Police ask anyone with more information to call the Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit at 302-752-3832 as well as Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.
