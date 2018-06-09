Delaware State Police Investigating Milford Marine Center Thefts - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

MILFORD, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they're looking for two people involved with a break-in at a Milford marine center.

It happened early Friday morning at Taylor Marine, located on Argos Corner Road. According to DSP, two people cut the chains to the fence and removed high-end electronics from many privately owned boats.

The investigation is ongoing. State Police ask anyone with more information to call the Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit at 302-752-3832 as well as Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

