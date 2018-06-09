Skateboarded Leads Rehoboth Beach Police On a Chase

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach Police said they arrested a Dover man Saturday night after they tried to stop him from skateboarding on the boardwalk and he led them on a chase.

It happened around 7:30 Saturday night. According to Rehoboth Beach Police, Robert D. Kellam II, 28, of Dover, was riding his skateboard on the boardwalk near Rehoboth Avenue when an officer tried to stop him. Then, Kellam ran in the opposite direction and almost crashed into a group of people, leading police on a chase down Wilmington Avenue before police finally caught up to him on Delaware Avenue.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Kellam was arrested on charges for resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He was released on a $1,100 unsecured bail.

Rehoboth Beach Police said people can't ride skateboards on any sidewalks in the city from May 15 through September 15, among other restrictions.