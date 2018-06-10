Dover Man Charged with Resisting Arrest in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A Dover man was arrested for resisting arrest after officers caught him riding on a skateboard on Rehoboth Beach's boardwalk.

At around 7:30 p.m., a Rehoboth Beach Police Officer on foot patrol saw Robert D. Kellam II, (28) of Dover, Del., riding a skateboard north on the Boardwalk toward his location at Rehoboth Ave. When the officer attempted to stop Kellam he turned around and fled south nearly colliding with a group of people before exiting the boardwalk onto Wilmington Ave. where the officer lost sight of him.

The officer called for the assistance of a bicycle patrol officer and was able to once again located Kellam, still skateboarding, inside First Street Station which is located at Wilmington Ave. and First St. Even though he was told again to stop, Kellam fled west onto Wilmington Ave. The bicycle officer was able to locate Kellam at Wilmington Ave. and Second St. where he was joined by another officer in a patrol car and together they were able to apprehend Kellam in the second block of Delaware Ave. following a short foot pursuit.

Officers say no one was injured as a result of Kellam’s resistance, however, one officer’s uniform was damage as a result of a fall during the pursuit.

Kellam was arrested and charged with 1 count of resisting arrest and 1 count of criminal mischief. Both are misdemeanor offenses.

Kellam was released on $1100 unsecured bail.

In the interest of public safety, the Rehoboth Beach Police reminds residents and visitors of the following skateboard restrictions per city code: