Caroline County Man With Dementia Killed After Wandering Away - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Caroline County Man With Dementia Killed After Wandering Away

Posted: Jun 10, 2018 8:50 AM Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN) (Photo Credit: MGN)

CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a late Saturday night crash that killed an 83-year-old Harmony man.

Police say shortly before 11 p.m. police were dispatched to help find Richard Clarence Boschi. Boschi suffered from dementia and had walked away from his home on Harmony Road.

Troopers say when they arrived to Harmony and Nagel roads, they spotted Boschi standing on the northbound side of the road. At the same time, 25-year-old Joshua Michael Stoner was driving north up Harmony Road.

Police say Stoner began driving partially on the shoulder due to seeing the Maryland State Police trooper with its emergency lights on. After driving a short distance, police say Stoner struck Boschi.

Police say Boschi was pronounced dead there and Stoner stayed on scene. Police are still investigating the incident. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Caroline County Man With Dementia Killed After Wandering Away

    Caroline County Man With Dementia Killed After Wandering Away

    Jun 10, 2018 8:50 AM2018-06-10 12:50:00 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-10 17:46:30 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)
    CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a late Saturday night crash that killed an 83-year-old Harmony man. Police say shortly before 11 p.m. police were dispatched to help find Richard Clarence Boschi. Boschi suffered from dementiaMore
    CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a late Saturday night crash that killed an 83-year-old Harmony man. Police say shortly before 11 p.m. police were dispatched to help find Richard Clarence Boschi. Boschi suffered from dementia More

  • Seaford Police Wrangle Snake Out of Car at Local Gas Station

    Seaford Police Wrangle Snake Out of Car at Local Gas Station

    Jun 10, 2018 1:42 PM2018-06-10 17:42:00 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 17:44:18 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of aMore
    SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of aMore

  • Severe Floodwater in Seaford

    Severe Floodwater in Seaford

    Jun 10, 2018 12:35 PM2018-06-10 16:35:00 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-10 16:35:55 GMT
    Saturday was definitely a day to stay inside as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore.More
    Saturday was definitely a day to stay inside as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices