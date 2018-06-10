Caroline County Man With Dementia Killed After Wandering Away

CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a late Saturday night crash that killed an 83-year-old Harmony man.

Police say shortly before 11 p.m. police were dispatched to help find Richard Clarence Boschi. Boschi suffered from dementia and had walked away from his home on Harmony Road.

Troopers say when they arrived to Harmony and Nagel roads, they spotted Boschi standing on the northbound side of the road. At the same time, 25-year-old Joshua Michael Stoner was driving north up Harmony Road.

Police say Stoner began driving partially on the shoulder due to seeing the Maryland State Police trooper with its emergency lights on. After driving a short distance, police say Stoner struck Boschi.

Police say Boschi was pronounced dead there and Stoner stayed on scene. Police are still investigating the incident.