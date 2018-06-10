Severe Floodwater in Seaford

Definitely a day to stay inside, as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Seaford to take a look at some of the serious flood waters.More
Definitely a day to stay inside, as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Seaford to take a look at some of the serious flood waters.More
A Dover man was arrested for resisting arrest after officers caught him riding on a skateboard on Rehoboth Beach's boardwalk.More
A Dover man was arrested for resisting arrest after officers caught him riding on a skateboard on Rehoboth Beach's boardwalk.More
People from across Delmarva were affected by today's intense flooding and heavy rain. Viewers from around the region sent us their photos and videos of what the storm did to their areas. Special thanks to everyone who contributed.More
People from across Delmarva were affected by today's intense flooding and heavy rain. Viewers from around the region sent us their photos and videos of what the storm did to their areas. Special thanks to everyone who contributed.More