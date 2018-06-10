Severe Floodwater in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del-- was definitely a day to stay inside as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore.

The town of Seaford had significant flood waters.

The flood waters were so high, several cars struggled to get through and other cars were stuck with nowhere to go.

It wasn't only the small vehicles with problems, a firetruck, was also stopped in its tracks.

A neighborhood turned into a lake, leaving people like Angelina Rodriguez feeling trapped.

"It does cause an inconvenience, I mean my granddaughter she can't come out and play because she might flood away," says Rodriguez.

Neighbors like Chad Bridges and Terry Thomas fear how the severe flood waters could damage their home.



"I have to move stuff out, the water gets inside the trailer and inside the shed," says Thomas.





"Wet, mildew, black mold stuff like that, I worry about that," says Bridges.

Neighbors are now waiting to see the green on their front yards.