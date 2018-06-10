Seaford Police Wrangle Snake Out of Car at Local Gas Station

SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.

According to a press release sent out by police, an officer identified as an "amateur snake wrangler" was able to get the snake out of the engine. The officer then turned over the snake to a wildlife rehabilitation expert. The police department says the expert plans to turn the snake over to the zoo.

Police say they believe the snake is a pet who most likely got loose. Police say the snake possibly took shelter in the engine compartment for warmth.