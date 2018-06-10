Brandywine Valley SPCA Buys New Georgetown Facility

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The Brandywine Valley SPCA bought a new facility that they will turn into a new rescue and rehabilitation center.

The organization said they bought the property, formerly known as Safe Haven, in a public auction for $880,000. It's located on Shingle Point Road in Georgetown.

Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO, said in a statement: “[Saturday] was a big step forward in saving the lives of animals on the fringe of adoption. But it’s just the first step. We’re under contact and need the community’s continued support to raise the additional funds needed to close in 45 days and complete the fitout.”

The organization said they expect hundreds of thousands of dollars in renovations to the new facility, which also includes equipment and furniture. They estimate nearly $700,000 dollars needed in donations to help fund the opening of the facility.

BVSPCA said this new space will allow them to help even more animals from around the region who are survivors of animal cruelty and natural disasters, among other circumstances.