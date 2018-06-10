Suit Against City Over Excessive Force Records Moves Forward
Posted:
Jun 10, 2018 5:43 PM
Updated:
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) - A judge on Maryland's Eastern Shore has rejected a city's request to dismiss a lawsuit seeking records about a legal settlement over excessive force accusations against a police officer.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland and the Baltimore-based Real News Network filed the lawsuit against the city of Salisbury under the state's Public Information Act.
In 2016 the city settled a lawsuit filed by four Salisbury University students against an officer in the city's police department. Details of the settlement were never released.
The city argued it had no records to turn over because its insurer handled the suit.
The Daily Record reported Friday that a Wicomico County judge rejected the city's argument and is allowing the lawsuit to move forward.
Suit Against City Over Excessive Force Records Moves ForwardMore>>
Sunday, June 10 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 17:44:18 GMT
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of aMore
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of aMore
The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.
The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.
Sunday, June 10 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-10 17:46:30 GMT
(Photo Credit: MGN)
(Photo Credit: MGN)
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a late Saturday night crash that killed an 83-year-old Harmony man. Police say shortly before 11 p.m. police were dispatched to help find Richard Clarence Boschi. Boschi suffered from dementiaMore
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a late Saturday night crash that killed an 83-year-old Harmony man. Police say shortly before 11 p.m. police were dispatched to help find Richard Clarence Boschi. Boschi suffered from dementia More
Friday, June 8 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:51:40 GMT
This image depicts the exterior of CDC's "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center" located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. (Centers for Disease Control via CNN)
This image depicts the exterior of CDC's "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center" located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. (Centers for Disease Control via CNN)
SALISBURY, Md.- The recent celebrity deaths of chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade have sparked a conversation about the growing suicide rate nationwide.According to the centers for disease control, suicide rates have risen 30% since 199More
SALISBURY, Md.- The recent celebrity deaths of chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade have sparked a conversation about the growing suicide rate nationwide.According to the centers for disease control, suicide rates have risen 30% since 199More
Friday, June 8 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:48:17 GMT
(Photo: WBOC)
(Photo: WBOC)
The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges.More
The owner of a farm in Hebron, Maryland, where dozens of dead horses and numerous other horses living in deplorable conditions were found earlier this year, has been indicted on animal cruelty and related charges. More