Navy Report Cites Lack of Nuclear Employees at Shipyard

The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.More
The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.More
Definitely a day to stay inside, as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Seaford to take a look at some of the serious flood waters.More
Definitely a day to stay inside, as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Seaford to take a look at some of the serious flood waters.More
A Dover man was arrested for resisting arrest after officers caught him riding on a skateboard on Rehoboth Beach's boardwalk.More
A Dover man was arrested for resisting arrest after officers caught him riding on a skateboard on Rehoboth Beach's boardwalk.More
A Virginia man has slurped down 40 dozen oysters to claim victory at this year's World Oyster Eating Championship in New Orleans.More
A Virginia man has slurped down 40 dozen oysters to claim victory at this year's World Oyster Eating Championship in New Orleans.More
Authorities in Virginia are expected to resume their search for a person who went missing during flash floods last week.More
Authorities in Virginia are expected to resume their search for a person who went missing during flash floods last week.More
The number of people who've died in fires in Virginia is up by 40 percent this year.More
The number of people who've died in fires in Virginia is up by 40 percent this year.More