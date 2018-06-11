Aftermath of Saturday's Storm in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- This past weekend was definitely one to stay inside as rain and severe weather battered Ocean City and the surrounding area.

Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway on Saturday and on Sunday. Those roads have since been reopened.

On Sunday, floodwater drastically went down and cars started to move more fluently along Coastal Highway.

Amita Retowsky was here during the height of Saturdays downpour.

She was happy to finally walk outside Sunday afternoon.



"Very relieved because it was getting scary , the water was coming up very high and it was rushing very quickly," says Retowsky.

Ocean City visitors Troy and Shannon Cunes described Saturday's downpours as unbelievable.



