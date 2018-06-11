Two Students Hurt in Delaware School Bus Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Students Hurt in Delaware School Bus Crash

Posted: Jun 11, 2018 8:59 AM Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police say two students were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after the school bus they were on overturned in Middletown. 

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Summit Bridge Road between Armstrong Corner and Old School House roads.

Troopers said the school bus was heading northbound on Summit Bridge Road when the driver attempted to stop to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of it. The bus drove off the road into a ditch, which caused it to overturn. Minor injuries were reported and two students were taken by EMS to a nearby hospital

Motorist should expect delays in this area and are advised to use caution and slow down.

Updated information will be sent as it becomes available, police said.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Two Students Hurt in Delaware School Bus Crash

    Two Students Hurt in Delaware School Bus Crash

    Jun 11, 2018 8:59 AM2018-06-11 12:59:00 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-06-11 13:02:30 GMT
    Delaware State Police say two students were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after the school bus they were on overturned in Middletown.More
    Delaware State Police say two students were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after the school bus they were on overturned in Middletown. More

  • Aftermath of Saturday's Storm in Ocean City

    Aftermath of Saturdays Storm in Ocean City

    Jun 11, 2018 6:17 AM2018-06-11 10:17:00 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-06-11 11:44:51 GMT
    This past weekend was definitely one to stay inside as rain and severe weather battered Ocean City and the surrounding area.More
    This past weekend was definitely one to stay inside as rain and severe weather battered Ocean City and the surrounding area. More

  • Severe Flooding Across Delmarva

    Severe Floodwater in Seaford

    Jun 10, 2018 12:35 PM2018-06-10 16:35:00 GMT
    Monday, June 11 2018 7:41 AM EDT2018-06-11 11:41:42 GMT
    Saturday was definitely a day to stay inside as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore.More
    Saturday was definitely a day to stay inside as rain and severe weather moved across Delmarva.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Seaford Police Wrangle Snake Out of Car at Local Gas Station

    Seaford Police Wrangle Snake Out of Car at Local Gas Station

    The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.

    More

    The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.

    More

  • Ocean City Shakes Off Flood Waters

    Ocean City Shakes Off Flood Waters

    Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.

    More

    Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.

    More

  • Severe Flooding Across Delmarva

    Severe Flooding Across Delmarva

    Definitely a day to stay inside, as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Seaford to take a look at some of the serious flood waters.

    More

    Definitely a day to stay inside, as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Seaford to take a look at some of the serious flood waters.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices