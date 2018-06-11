Two Students Hurt in Delaware School Bus Crash

MIDDLETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police say two students were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after the school bus they were on overturned in Middletown.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Summit Bridge Road between Armstrong Corner and Old School House roads.

Troopers said the school bus was heading northbound on Summit Bridge Road when the driver attempted to stop to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of it. The bus drove off the road into a ditch, which caused it to overturn. Minor injuries were reported and two students were taken by EMS to a nearby hospital

Motorist should expect delays in this area and are advised to use caution and slow down.

Updated information will be sent as it becomes available, police said.