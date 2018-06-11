Two Students Hurt in Delaware School Bus Crash

MIDDLETOWN, Del.-Delaware State Police say two students were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after the school bus they were on overturned in Middletown.
The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Summit Bridge Road between Armstrong Corner and Old School House roads.
Troopers said the school bus was heading northbound on Summit Bridge Road when the driver attempted to stop to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of it. The bus drove off the road into a ditch, which caused it to overturn. Minor injuries were reported and two students were taken by EMS to a nearby hospital
Motorist should expect delays in this area and are advised to use caution and slow down.
Updated information will be sent as it becomes available, police said.
The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.
The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.
Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.
Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.