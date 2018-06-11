Delaware State Police Seek Man in Thefts at 2 Home Depots
Jun 11, 2018
CLAYMONT, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware State Police say a man has stolen from two Home Depots in one day.
Police tell news outlets in a statement they are searching for a man suspected in an armed robbery Saturday morning at a Home Depot in Claymont. Investigators determined the same man was shoplifting at another Home Depot in Wilmington roughly two hours before.
Police say that around 9 a.m., the man took landscaping power tools from the store in Claymont and left without paying. The man told an employee who confronted him in the parking lot to stay away and that he had a knife.
The employee told police that he saw what he thought was a knife in the man's pocket. The employee was not hurt and the man ran away.
The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.
Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.
