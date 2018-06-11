State University System Awards 40,000 Degrees in 2017
Jun 11, 2018
BALTIMORE (AP)- Maryland's network of public colleges is awarding degrees at a significantly higher rate than a decade ago.
The 11 public colleges in the University System Of Maryland issued more than 40,000 degrees in 2017. That's a 42 percent increase over the 28,000 degrees handed out in 2008.
The biggest increase came at the University of Maryland University College. The online institution has seen a 120 percent increase in the last decade. It awarded more than 11,000 degrees, including associate's degrees, in 2017.
The flagship campus in College Park has seen an 18 percent increase over the decade. It awarded nearly 11,000 degrees last year.
The most popular degrees across the system were in business and management, followed by computer and information science.
