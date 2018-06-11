Driver Dies After Colliding With Tow Truck in Accomack County

Police said the accident occurred just before 7 a.m. on Daugherty Road and Route 13 in Tasley.

Troopers said 38-year-old Vincent M. Barrett, of Cherton, Virginia, was operating a Nissan Altima when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Daugherty Road and Route 13. Police said a Ford tow truck, which was heading on northbound Route 13, was unable to stop and struck the Altima. The impact of the collision pushed the Nissan into the median, and partially ejected Barrett from the car, police said.

Investigators said Barrett, who was not wearing his seat belt, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver of the tow truck suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Notification has been made to family members.