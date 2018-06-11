Correctional Officer Arrested in Prison Bribery Investigation

GEORGETOWN, Del.- A correctional officer is facing multiple charges after investigators say he took bribes while on the job at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.

After an internal investigation, the Department of Correction informed the Delaware State Police Troop 4 ajor Crimes Unit that Officer Corey C. Davis of Delmar had been communicating with family and friends of inmates while on duty between May 1, and June 4 to assist in smuggling contraband into the prison.

Investigators say Davis would bring in the items, like coffee, sunflower seeds, workout supplements, food and Crest white stripes, after making arrangements with inmates' family and friends, and would then distribute the items to the prisoners. In return, Davis would receive money via a cash app through inmates' family and friends.

Police also say Davis allowed inmates to access the Delaware Automated Correctional System, obtaining information on the inmates to distribute to inmates' family members. Under Davis, inmates further had access to the state's computer and restricted communication with their family while Davis was on the computer.

Davis was arrested at Sussex Correctional last Wednesday, June 6. He was charged with Receiving a Bribe (Felony), Misuse of Computer System Information, two counts of Prison Contraband with Intent to Deliver, and Official Misconduct with Unauthorized Exercise of Official Functions.

Davis was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $8,000 unsecured bond.