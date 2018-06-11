Former Bowie State President Named New Interim President of UMES - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Bowie State President Named New Interim President of UMES

Posted: Jun 11, 2018 2:21 PM Updated:
Dr. Mickey L. Burnim has been named UMES' interim president, effective July 1. (Photo: UMES) Dr. Mickey L. Burnim has been named UMES' interim president, effective July 1. (Photo: UMES)

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- The University System of Maryland has appointed Dr. Mickey L. Burnim, as the interim president of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, effective July 1.

Burnim previously served as university president of Bowie State University from 2006 to 2017. Burnim will replace current UMES president Dr. Juliette Bell, who announced back in February that she would be retiring and stepping down from her position. 

USM Chancellor Robert Caret started a search committee in March to look for a new president for UMES.

“Mickey Burnim is a widely respected member of the USM community with success leading two Historically Black Institutions, including more than a decade of excellent service as president of Bowie State University,” said Caret in a statement published by the USM.  “He is the ideal leader to guide UMES on an interim basis while the search and selection process for a new president concludes.”

Burnim also previously served as chancellor of Elizabeth City State University, an Historically Black Institution in North Carolina.  He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas and Ph.D. in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Bell will continue serve as a special adviser to the university for a year to help with the transition.

