Maryland Man Dies After Being Taken into Custody

Posted: Jun 11, 2018 3:22 PM

FREDERICK, Md. (AP)- Authorities in Maryland are conducting investigations into the death of a man who experienced breathing problems after running from sheriff's deputies who were trying to arrest him.           

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says it learned Friday evening that 27-year-old Robert Joseph Robey had died. Officials said Monday that they are still awaiting autopsy results.           

Authorities say deputies went to a residence about 6:30 a.m. last Thursday to serve an arrest warrant on Robey for violating probation and reckless endangerment.           

Officials say Robey fled on foot but was captured after a brief chase. He then told deputies that he had a history of asthma and was having difficulty breathing. He was given his inhaler but later went into cardiac arrest.

    Ocean City Shakes Off Flood Waters

Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.

    Seaford Police Wrangle Snake Out of Car at Local Gas Station

The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.

    Severe Flooding Across Delmarva

Definitely a day to stay inside, as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Seaford to take a look at some of the serious flood waters.

    After months of waiting, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says, the 15,000 H2-B worker visas they promised, have been drawn.
    A Salisbury man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted murder.
    Authorities in Maryland are conducting investigations into the death of a man who experienced breathing problems after running from sheriff's deputies who were trying to arrest him.
