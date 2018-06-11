Maryland Man Dies After Being Taken into Custody

FREDERICK, Md. (AP)- Authorities in Maryland are conducting investigations into the death of a man who experienced breathing problems after running from sheriff's deputies who were trying to arrest him.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says it learned Friday evening that 27-year-old Robert Joseph Robey had died. Officials said Monday that they are still awaiting autopsy results.
Authorities say deputies went to a residence about 6:30 a.m. last Thursday to serve an arrest warrant on Robey for violating probation and reckless endangerment.
Officials say Robey fled on foot but was captured after a brief chase. He then told deputies that he had a history of asthma and was having difficulty breathing. He was given his inhaler but later went into cardiac arrest.
Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.
The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.
This image depicts the exterior of CDC's "Tom Harkin Global Communications Center" located on the organization's Roybal Campus in Atlanta, Georgia. (Centers for Disease Control via CNN)
SALISBURY, Md.- The recent celebrity deaths of chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade have sparked a conversation about the growing suicide rate nationwide.According to the centers for disease control, suicide rates have risen 30% since 199More
