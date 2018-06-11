Western Sussex County Suffers From Flooding

SEAFORD, Del.- Many spent Monday trying to dry out after a weekend of severe storms.

In Seaford's Mobile Gardens neighborhood, Chad Eskridge says high water knocked the skirting off his home.

"As long as it stays like this I think we will be alright," Eskridge says. "But if not, if high tide comes in, it'll come right back up."

Seaford saw around four inches of rain over the weekend, leaving many yards and parking lots flooded. Fred Bednoska used the weather as a chance to wash off the salt brine underneath his truck, as he zoomed through large pools of water with his son.

"There's a lot of people it's affecting. They cant get their work done," he says. "Luckily for him and I, we are just out playing. It doesn't cost us to play."

Keith Baker off Johnson Road says clogged ditches caused his culverts to overflow. He says he hopes they are dug out by the proper authorities soon.

"All the yards down here were flooded," he tells WBOC. "The letter box was halfway under the water so we were a little nervous. It didn't get up to the house, to the steps, but it got close enough that I was kind of concerned."

The weekend storms followed what was the wettest May on record for some parts of Sussex County.