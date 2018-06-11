New Dates for Sussex County Beach Replenishment

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Some Southern Sussex County beach towns now have a better idea of when long-awaited beach replenishment will arrive at their shores.

In a notice on the town's website, South Bethany's mayor and council write that beach replenishment is scheduled to begin July 1. In a similar memo on Fenwick Island's website, the town writes their replenishment will start July 24.

Bethany Beach's replenishment began on June 1, though a second dredge has not arrived on scene yet. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bethany Beach's portion of the work should be complete by late June.