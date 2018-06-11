3 Arrested In Harrington For Fraud - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

3 Arrested In Harrington For Fraud

Posted: Jun 11, 2018 5:46 PM Updated:
Eduardo Guzman (left) and Jorge Marques-Neto. No photo was available for Daviela Pena. Eduardo Guzman (left) and Jorge Marques-Neto. No photo was available for Daviela Pena.

HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police arrested three people Friday after investigating a fraud complaint.

Officers were contacted several times by employees at the Super 8 Motel in Harrington about packages that were being delivered in several different names. 

During the investigation, police were able to determine that the suspects were using other people’s information that they obtained fraudulently and were ordering items and having them delivered to the Super 8, where they would pick them up, according to police.

Also while ordering the items, the suspects were using fake identification cards.

Police were called when three people arrived at the motel to pick up packages June 8. They were identified as 23-year-old Eduardo M. Guzman of New York, 21-year-old Jorge F. Marques-Neto of New York and 25-year-old Daviela Pena of Massachusetts, police said. 

They were transported back to the Harrington Police Department for processing. All were charged with receiving stolen property over $1,500, attempted to commit receiving stolen property over $1,500, possession of marijuana, possession of a fictitious license, possession of a fraudulently altered license and display a fraudulently altered license.

All three men were arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2, and all were committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of secured bond.

    Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.

    Saturday's heavy rain soaked many neighborhoods on Delmarva, including in Worcester County. Ocean City shut down part of Coastal Highway Saturday, but Sunday that roadway reopened. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Ocean City Sunday morning, happy to report from a much drier scene.

    The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.

    The Seaford Police Department spent late Saturday night getting a snake out of a car at a local gas station. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to a gas station on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for reports of a snake inside a vehicle. Once on scene, officers found a royal python in the car's engine compartment.

    Definitely a day to stay inside, as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Seaford to take a look at some of the serious flood waters.

    Definitely a day to stay inside, as rain and severe weather moved across the Eastern Shore. WBOC's Caroline Coles was in Seaford to take a look at some of the serious flood waters.

    The Sussex County Drug Unit concluded a month-long drug investigation that led to the arrest of multiple suspects on several drug and other related charges.More
    DOVER, Del. --- The U.S. Post Office on Loockerman Street in Dover is set to relocate in the next couple years, according to city officials. Mayor Robin Christiansen said he had been informed about the decision but hoped the future location of the post ofMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation requiring doctors to offer but not necessarily perform ultrasounds before an abortion. The legislation was introduced last week and assigned to the Senate Sunset Committee. It says that a physMore
