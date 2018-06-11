3 Arrested In Harrington For Fraud

Eduardo Guzman (left) and Jorge Marques-Neto. No photo was available for Daviela Pena.

HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police arrested three people Friday after investigating a fraud complaint.

Officers were contacted several times by employees at the Super 8 Motel in Harrington about packages that were being delivered in several different names.

During the investigation, police were able to determine that the suspects were using other people’s information that they obtained fraudulently and were ordering items and having them delivered to the Super 8, where they would pick them up, according to police.

Also while ordering the items, the suspects were using fake identification cards.

Police were called when three people arrived at the motel to pick up packages June 8. They were identified as 23-year-old Eduardo M. Guzman of New York, 21-year-old Jorge F. Marques-Neto of New York and 25-year-old Daviela Pena of Massachusetts, police said.

They were transported back to the Harrington Police Department for processing. All were charged with receiving stolen property over $1,500, attempted to commit receiving stolen property over $1,500, possession of marijuana, possession of a fictitious license, possession of a fraudulently altered license and display a fraudulently altered license.

All three men were arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2, and all were committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of secured bond.